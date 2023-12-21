Fujifilm improves AF tracking with new firmware updates

Camera manufacturers have been rounding off the year by releasing what is most likely the last firmware update of 2023, and Fujifilm has just done the same.

New firmware updates have been issued for the Fujifilm GFX 100S and the Fujifilm XF 70-300mm f/4-5.6 R LM OIS WR. Firmware updates can be an incredible way to breathe new life into your camera or lens, providing the 'new gear feeling' without the hole in the wallet, and at this time of year, it is appreciated even more. This is even more noteworthy if it updates one of the best Fujifilm cameras, as is the case with the GFX 100S.

The Firmware notes are as follows:

Fujifilm GFX 100S

Ver.2.11

The firmware update Ver.2.11 from Ver.2.10 incorporates the following issue:

• The performance of "PIXEL MAPPING" in reducing bright spots has been improved.

Fujifilm XF 70-300mm f/4-5.6 R LM OIS WR

Ver.1.10

The firmware update Ver.1.10 from Ver.1.00 incorporates the following issue:

•Focus tracking performance during zooming is improved.

The XF-70-300mm f4-5.6 R LM OIS WR features a compact design. (Image credit: Fujifilm)

Firmware updates are typically released for multiple similar products at once, so it is a tad unusual to receive updates for one camera and one lens. This may mean that the update is more model specific, than a fixed issue across the lineup.

This is the first firmware update for the Fujifilm XF 70-300mm f/4-5.6 R LM OIS WR, which saw release in 2021, and improves AF focus tracking during zooming. As the lens is an ideal focal length for bird and wildlife photography, this will be a welcome improvement to many.

(Image credit: Rod Lawton/Digital Camera World)

The update on the GFX 100S is to its Pixel Mapping feature. Pixel Mapping is a feature that enables the user to check the condition of active pixels on the camera sensor. The update improves this feature's performance by reducing any bright spots caused by defective pixels.

Firmware updates are a great way to keep your camera future-proof, whether that is by upgrading performance or updating features. If you are unsure if your equipment needs updating, you can always check on the equipment manufacturers' website, usually under the product support page.

