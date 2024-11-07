Forget the "nifty fifty" – meet Hasselblad's new "nifty fifty-nine"

Hasselblad reinvents the standard lens – now 45% lighter than its predecessor prime

Hasselblad XCD 75P mounted to a 907X &amp; CFV100C being held by a photographer
(Image credit: Hasselblad)

Hasselblad has just launched its first standard lens in half a decade, the Hasselblad XCD 75P – and it's also the latest in its line of P lenses, which stands for Portable.

With an effective focal length of 59mm, in full frame terms, the XCD 75P effectively replaces the XCD 65mm from 2018 – and, living up to its Portable billing, is a far smaller, lighter, more travellable lens.

Hasselblad XCD 75P against a white background
(Image credit: Hasselblad)

James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

