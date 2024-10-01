Flipping heck! Another pancake lens could be coming for Sony E-mount cameras

A new rumor suggests Sony could be planning to launch its first-ever pancake lens for full-frame Sony E-mount cameras. The news comes only days after Viltrox launched a crowdfunding campaign to put its full-frame E-mount pancake lens - the AF 28mm F4.5 FE - into production. If the rumor is correct, the alleged Sony FE 28mm F2.8 (SEL28F28P) would fill a gap in Sony's lens line-up, and it'd be ideally positioned to rival lenses like the Canon RF 28mm f/2.8 STM and Nikon Z 26mm f/2.8.

The current Sony FE 24mm F2.8 G is small, but not pancake small (Image credit: Rod Lawton/Digital Camera World)

The source of the rumor also states that Sony's lens would be a true pancake design, unlike the existing 24mm/40mm/50mm G lens trio. It's also claimed that the new lens would not be a G-series optic, so would likely be aggressively priced to compete with the Canon lens - somewhere in the $200 region would be plausible. Even this could seem a little pricey when compared to the $99 Viltrox AF 28mm F4.5 FE, but the rumor suggests the Sony 28mm may have a the edge on the Viltrox when it comes to features. While the Viltrox lens does have autofocus (something by no means a given for such a small lens, and at such a low price point), it lacks any aperture adjustment, or even a manual focus ring. The Sony lens is said to have both these features, along with sharp image quality at f/2.8, and the source claims vignetting is minimal.

The new Viltrox AF 28mm f/4.5 FE pancake lens (Image credit: Matthew Richards)

The E-mount continues to arguably be the most popular mount option for third-party lens manufacturers, with the likes of Samyang, Viltrox, 7Artisans and TTArtisan all releasing new E-mount lenses on a regular basis. While this is good news for Sony, as it makes the E-mount ecosystem more attractive to buy into, it seems Sony wants to tempt buyers away from this plethora of third-party lens options back to its own-brand offerings.

Sony Alpha Rumors wasn't able to verify the reliability of the source of this new pancake lens rumor though, so at this stage it should be taken with a generous helping of salt.

Story credit: Sony Alpha Rumors