Flipping heck! Another pancake lens could be coming for Sony E-mount cameras

And this time it might just come from Sony itself!

A new rumor suggests Sony could be planning to launch its first-ever pancake lens for full-frame Sony E-mount cameras. The news comes only days after Viltrox launched a crowdfunding campaign to put its full-frame E-mount pancake lens - the AF 28mm F4.5 FE - into production. If the rumor is correct, the alleged Sony FE 28mm F2.8 (SEL28F28P) would fill a gap in Sony's lens line-up, and it'd be ideally positioned to rival lenses like the Canon RF 28mm f/2.8 STM and Nikon Z 26mm f/2.8.

