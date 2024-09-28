Viltrox will shortly launch an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign for a tiny new pancake lens for full-frame Sony E- and Nikon Z-mount cameras. Called the AF 28mm F4.5, the lens could well become the smallest lens available for both camera brands, and is nicknamed 'chip' on account of its potato chip-/crisp-like slimness.
An unbelievably small lens is coming for Sony E and Nikon Z cameras
