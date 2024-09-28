An unbelievably small lens is coming for Sony E and Nikon Z cameras

The Viltrox AF 28mm F4.5 is so thin it makes other pancake lenses look chunky

Viltrox AF 28mm F4.5 FE
Viltrox will shortly launch an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign for a tiny new pancake lens for full-frame Sony E- and Nikon Z-mount cameras. Called the AF 28mm F4.5, the lens could well become the smallest lens available for both camera brands, and is nicknamed 'chip' on account of its potato chip-/crisp-like slimness.

