First leaked image of the Motorola Edge 30 Lite phone

Motorola is soon expected to add to its Edge 30 series, which currently consists of the Motorola Edge 30 and Motorola Edge 30 Pro smartphones, with a Lite variant and now a telling official-looking image has leaked online, via 91Mobiles (opens in new tab).

Motorola Edge 30 Lite: Specifications

Codenamed Miami, the Motorola Edge 30 Lite, is expected to feature a rectangular camera island on its back, housing an LED flash and two cameras, as per the leaked image. While the Motorola Edge 30 and Motorola Edge 30 Pro smartphones both feature a triple camera setup, the Lite variant's offering should still be very decent as the photo shows text on its right side confirming a 64MP primary sensor with OIS and a 13MP ultrawide as the other camera. These specs corroborate intel provided by CompareDial and the usually very reliable OnLeaks, last week.

The leaked image also shows us the back panel as also having Motorola branding at the bottom and Moto logo in the center. This doesn’t look to double up as a fingerprint reader, so it’s a safe bet to assume this is embedded in the power button that sits on the Edge 30 Lite's right side frame, as do the volume keys.

91Mobiles only leaked an image of the back of the phone but the rumor mill has provided extensive specifications. According to CompareDial and OnLeaks, the Motorola Edge 30 Lite will have a Snapdragon 695 chipset, 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The front of the smartphone is said to feature a 6.28” OLED panel (FHD+, 120Hz) and 32MP selfie camera. Furthermore, it’s leaked to have a 4,020mAh battery with 30W fast charging as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Lastly, the Motorola Edge 30 Lite is expected to come in Moonless Night, Very Peri, Opal Silver, and Green Fig colorways as cost somewhere around €400, as the Edge 20 Lite was €350 at launch.