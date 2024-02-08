"Fire!" — Insta360 AcePro faces extreme violence (and gets some firmware too)!

By Adam Juniper
published

Insta360 released a durability video testing the AcePro in ways I didn't dare during my review and it's pretty awesome!

Insta360 Ace Pro having rocket fired at it
(Image credit: Insta360)

Not long ago, I reviewed the Insta360 Ace Pro, an 8K action camera which this week has been the subject of not one but two interesting pieces of news to owners or potential customers. The first is a boost to the HDR functionality and GPS compatibility thanks to a firmware update, and the second is the release of a very enjoyable video testing the device in a way I have to admit I didn't quite dare with my borrowed camera!

Creatives will appreciate the ability to switch 'Active HDR' on and off in Video, FreeFrame and Loop recording modes. The camera can also now deliver ClarityZoom in more shooting scenarios, taking advantage of the high-resolution imaging chip to offer lossless 2x zoom when recording at 4K and taking photos at 12MP. 

One of the unusual features of the AcePro is that it has a fold-out rear screen which can flip up for vlogging. Some might worry that it poses a problem in a rough-and-tumble environment but Insta360 told us "Ace Pro might look pretty, but don't let that fool you. This action camera is tough and up for any challenge."

By way of proof they have posted a 'durability test' video (above) showing the camera being smashed against a watermelon and a coconut, washed in a washing machine, dropped from a bike, run over, and plenty more elemental violence. 

Insta360 describe the firmware update (v1.0.35) and how to install it in detail on their blog, though the app should offer it automatically.

The Webcam mode can now also zoom in on and follow your face during meetings in Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Skype, QuickTime Player, Lifesize, Potplayer, Tencent Meeting and Feishu up to 1080p30fps.

