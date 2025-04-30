The Insta360 X5 was released last week and is the latest in the brand's lineup of action cameras. One of the standout features of the X5 is its rugged nature, which includes the ability to replace the lens if it becomes damaged. To further protect the camera, PGYTech has just launched a dedicated slimline camera cage.

The PGYTech Insta360 X5 Camera Cage is designed to enhance the versatility and security of one of this year's most anticipated action cameras. Whether you are carrying it with a selfie stick on a trip, mounting it to a bike, or capturing a panoramic seascape, the cage allows for the addition of further accessories and rigs.

Constructed from durable aluminum alloy for added protection, the cage fully encloses the camera with tailored cutouts to ensure complete access to the interface, including buttons, microphone holes, and the battery.

Additional protection is provided by a silicone lens cover, shielding the lens from scratches, dust, and bumps. Although you may have seen promotional or review videos where users literally take a hammer to the lens, smashing it to demonstrate its replaceability, it’s advisable to avoid a broken lens!

Introducing PGYTECH Insta360 X5 Camera Cage | Capture Freely, Protect Fully - YouTube Watch On

Above: An introduction video of the PGYTech Insta360 X5 Camera Cage

In addition to protection, the cage also provides users with the opportunity to expand the X5 into a more versatile filmmaking rig. The camera cage includes two 1/4" screw mounts (one on the bottom and one on the side), two cold shoe mounting points, and an Insta360 quick mounting point, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of action cameras and filmmaking accessories.

Other notable features include a rotary knob for securing the cage, an inner rubber pad, two microphone windshield mounting notches, and six foam microphone windshields.

Priced at $65 / £64 (Australian pricing to be confirmed), the PGYTech Insta360 X5 camera cage is available for preorder now, with shipping scheduled for early May.

The Insta360 X5 is already proving to be a favorite among content creators, and I imagine this new cage from PGYTech will only serve to enhance that!

