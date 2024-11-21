Everyone wants it, now you can afford it! Peak Design Travel Tripod drops £102!

By
published

Save £102 on a Peak Design Carbon Fibre Travel Tripod – just £447 in this early Black Friday deal

Peak Design Travel Tripod deal
(Image credit: Peak Design)

It's the tripod everybody has wanted since the day it was announced – and it's just received an impressive discount in the Black Friday camera deals.

The Peak Design Carbon Fiber Travel Tripod has been slashed by £102, making it a tempting £447! The super-compact, lightweight design is like no other tripod I've ever seen before, which is just one of the reasons it earned the top spot in our best travel tripods buying guide. And if the carbon fibre still looks a bit too expensive, there is a discount on the cheaper aluminium version too!

Peak Design Travel Tripod (Carbon Fibre) | was £549 | now £447
SAVE £102 at Park Cameras
when you buy a Peak Design Carbon Fiber Travel Tripod with an ergonomic ball head. With a load capacity of 9kg and measuring just 15.5 inches when folded, you won't find a more compact or sturdy tripod anywhere

💲 Great Price to performance
✅ Super lightweight
❌ Expensive compared to the aluminium version

Peak Design Travel Tripod (Aluminium) | was £349.99 | now £279
SAVE £70 at Park Cameras
If you want a cheaper option, the aluminium version (which we also loved in our test) is also on sale.

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

