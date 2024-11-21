Everyone wants it, now you can afford it! Peak Design Travel Tripod drops £102!

It's the tripod everybody has wanted since the day it was announced – and it's just received an impressive discount in the Black Friday camera deals.

The Peak Design Carbon Fiber Travel Tripod has been slashed by £102, making it a tempting £447! The super-compact, lightweight design is like no other tripod I've ever seen before, which is just one of the reasons it earned the top spot in our best travel tripods buying guide. And if the carbon fibre still looks a bit too expensive, there is a discount on the cheaper aluminium version too!

Peak Design Travel Tripod (Carbon Fibre) | was £549 | now £447

SAVE £102 at Park Cameras

when you buy a Peak Design Carbon Fiber Travel Tripod with an ergonomic ball head. With a load capacity of 9kg and measuring just 15.5 inches when folded, you won't find a more compact or sturdy tripod anywhere



💲 Great Price to performance

✅ Super lightweight

❌ Expensive compared to the aluminium version

It's hard to get that excited over the best tripods but when Peak Design first released their travel tripod we were very impressed. It might have taken four years to design, but the end result is truly a work of genius.



With three flattened legs rather than the standard round ones you find on most tripods for photography, it packs down much smaller than any other travel tripod and can extend to a maximum height of 60 inches.



It might not be the tallest travel tripod ever, but its compact ball head, quick-release legs, and versatile leg configuration enabling you to shoot really close to the ground certainly make up for it.



The carbon fibre version is considerably more expensive than the aluminum version and only 300g lighter but if you're regularly taking it on long hikes or trips abroad that 300 g can make a difference.



It's designed to be used with mirrorless cameras of DSLRs up to 9kg but it also comes with an adapter so that you can use your camera phone with it too. It's as strong and sturdy as any standard tripod I've ever used and despite its compact pack-down size doesn't feel flimsy like some travel tripods.

See our full Peak Design Carbon Fibre Tripod review