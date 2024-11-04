Elgato launches a new affordable plug-and-play webcam

Corsair-owned Elgato manufactures some of the best gaming and streaming peripherals on the market, including lighting, microphones, and stream decks. Launched as part of its new affordable hardware line it has just released the Elgato Facecam Neo.

Whether we like it or not webcams have become a large part of working life in the 21st century, and to look your most professional, you need a camera that offers a level-up from your computer's default. The Elgato Facecam Neo aims to do this at a more affordable price point.

(Image credit: Corsair / Elgato)

The Elgato Neo line of products was announced earlier this year to provide affordable and minimalistic hardware options for live streams and video calls. The Neo line includes a microphone, LED light, capture card, and Stream Deck, and with the launch of the new Facecam Neo, the set is complete.

The Facecam Neo provides the user with full HD 1080P image quality at 60 frames per second, an enhanced video experience compared to most in-built webcams with less motion blur.

Complete with a CMOS sensor, the camera has an equivalent focal length of 26mm and an aperture of f/2, offering a wide enough focal length and aperture for isolating the subject in the frame.

The Facecam is as simple as plug and play via the braided USB-C cable, facilitating set up in seconds. The camera is also designed to be utilized to fit every space and every screen with the adjustable monitor mount, whether attached to your laptop in a coffee shop or a larger monitor at home or office.

The camera's HDR capabilities combat poor lighting conditions by balancing the highlights and shadows, including the all-to-common direct sunlight from the office window.

For further refinement, the Facecam comes with optional access to Elgato's Camera Hub software, which enables users to frame shots and adjust settings such as contrast, saturation, and sharpness.

Other notable features of the Facecam Neo include a privacy shutter, a 77º field of view, and a tripod mount.

The Facecam Neo seamlessly slots into the Neo ecosystem of Elgato products, bringing together everything you need for professional live-streaming and video calls.

The Elgato Facecam Neo is available now for $99.99 / £99.99 / AU $159. It is also available in the Neo Creator Bundle which includes the Facecam Neo, Key Light Neo, Wave Neo, Stream Deck Neo, and Game Capture Neo at the price of $399.99 / £399.99.

