Amaran, a brand known for its creator-friendly lighting tools, is entering new territory with the launch of the Verge and Verge Max – two edge-lit LED panel lights designed specifically for desktop setups.

Compact, bicolor and cleverly designed for small studios and permanent workspaces, these new additions offer an intriguing mix of softbox-level diffusion, intuitive control and eye-safe illumination – all without the bulk of typical lighting kits.

With creators increasingly working from desks, streaming from bedrooms, and filming in compact home studios, the Verge series arrives as a timely solution for content creators.

The Verge is a rectangular edge-lit LED panel ideal for live streamers, vloggers, gamers and remote workers. It’s fitted with front-facing knobs that offer a small but significant design tweak that makes brightness and CCT adjustments simple.

There's also full wireless control via the Amaran App or a Stream Deck plugin for seamless real-time tuning.

The Verge Max takes the same DNA and scales it into a 22-inch circular form, with all the refinement of a softbox without the size or setup time. It’s a space-saver, at just 1.4 inches thick, yet still delivers flattering, wraparound light perfect for talking heads, product showcases or work calls.

Both Verge models are RG0-certified, meaning they’re engineered with eye safety in mind; eliminating UV, minimizing blue light exposure and operating flicker-free. In practical terms, they produce soft, low-glare lighting that looks great and feels easy on the eyes – ideal for the modern age of lengthy streams or work calls.

Mounting is flexible, too. The proprietary Amaran Verge Lock system enables precise positioning via desk clamps or standard baby pin stands, while optional accessories like a desk stand or light control grid enable you to shape your setup to suit your style.

The Amaran Verge and Amaran Verge Max are now available to purchase at $79 / £87 and $259 / £252 respectively, shipping in early June (Australian pricing to be confirmed). Optional extra accessories such as a desk stand, desk clamp, stand adapter and light control grid are also available.

Whether you're upgrading a streaming rig or fine-tuning your home office lighting, the Verge series is a compelling lighting solution. It’s smart, unobtrusive, and thoughtfully made for creators.

