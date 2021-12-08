DxO updates Nik Collection, PhotoLab, FilmPack 6 AND launches a 30% discount

DxO has released Nik Collection 4.3 with 35 new “nature inspired” presets, while PhotoLab 5.1 gets user interface improvements and FilmPack 6’s neat Time Machine feature is made more intuitive to use.

Nik Collection 4.3 is the big winner, with 35 new presets added to the 250 presets already included in the Nik suite of plug-ins. The new presets are spread across several tools, so that Color Efex Pro gets four new “Seasons” presets to reflect the hues and tones of each season, while HDR Efex Pro – the Nik Collection’s HDR plug-in – now has five new “Tonal Landscapes” presets designed to enhance spring foliage, enhance the ‘golden hour’ or intensify the calm blue light of dawn.

Analog Efex Pro, the Nik Collection’s film and darkroom simulation plug-in, now has six new “Landscapes of Yesteryear presets, while Silver Efex Pro, the Collection’s black and white plug-in, adds six “Dramatic Landscapes” presets.

Also new are six Meta-presets – these are used within Photoshop to combine and blend filter effects from different Nik plug-ins.

The updates to PhotoLab 5.1 are more modest and include the display of GPS co-ordinates on Google Maps and a revamped photo filter menu. DxO FilmPack 6.1 takes the innovative Time Machine feature introduced in version 6 and makes the vintage effects shown available with a single click.

Silver Efex Pro is one of four Nik Collection plug-ins to get new "Seasons" presets. (Image credit: DxO)

DxO software 30% off until the end of December

Hot on the heels of DxO’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals comes this one. From now until the end of December, you can get a 30% discount on all DxO software, including the Nik Collection 4, PhotoLab 5 and FilmPack 6, plus DxO PureRAW and DxO’s ViewPoint 3 perspective correction tool.