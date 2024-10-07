DSLR camera sales plummet 20%

By
published

Sales of DSLRs have dropped 20% compared to this time last year, but mirrorless and compact camera sales are up

CIPA August 2024 camera shipments data with Nikon Z6 III image
(Image credit: CIPA)

The latest camera and lens sales data for August 2024 has been released by Japanese camera and lens manufacturers' trade body, Camera Imaging Products Association (CIPA). The monthly report shows that while the figures show a slight dip compared to July, they are up in terms of both volume (5.4%) and value (14.3%) compared to the year-to-date figures for the same period last year.

August is traditionally a slow month, whereas shipments tend to ramp up during September and October before tailing off at the end of the year. Only time will tell if the same is true this year.

CIPA camera and lens sales data graphs for August 2024
Total camera shipments show a slight dip compared to last month, but that follows the regular trend before they traditionally ramp up for September and October(Image credit: CIPA)

Adam Waring
Adam Waring
News Editor

Prior to joining digitalcameraworld.com as News Editor, Adam was the editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine for seven years, and as such is one of Digital Camera World's leading experts when it comes to all things Nikon-related. 

Whether it’s reviews and hands-on tests of the latest Nikon cameras and lenses, sharing his skills using filters, tripods, lighting, L brackets and other photography equipment, or trading tips and techniques on shooting landscapes, wildlife and almost any genre of photography, Adam is always on hand to provide his insights. 

Prior to his tenure on N-Photo, Adam was also a veteran of publications such as PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, so his wealth of photographic knowledge isn’t solely limited to the Big N. 

