DSLR camera sales plummet 20%

Sales of DSLRs have dropped 20% compared to this time last year, but mirrorless and compact camera sales are up
(Image credit: CIPA)
The latest camera and lens sales data for August 2024 has been released by Japanese camera and lens manufacturers' trade body, Camera Imaging Products Association (CIPA). The monthly report shows that while the figures show a slight dip compared to July, they are up in terms of both volume (5.4%) and value (14.3%) compared to the year-to-date figures for the same period last year.
August is traditionally a slow month, whereas shipments tend to ramp up during September and October before tailing off at the end of the year. Only time will tell if the same is true this year.
The figures show that 750,206 cameras were shipped worldwide in August 2024. Of these, 511,530 were mirrorless cameras, 91,334 were DSLRs, and 147,342 were cameras with a built-in lens. The shipments had a combined value of ¥ 72 billion ($484.6m / £370.6m / AU$713.9m).
Poring over CIPA's data (you can see it for yourself here) shows that, interestingly, August had the highest shipments of the year to date for DSLRs, but everything else was below the peaks of 2024. Taking a cumulative view, however, DSLR units are down 20% compared to 2023, while mirrorless is up by 16% and fixed-lens cameras 8% up.
Despite shipping in greater numbers through most of the year so far, the lens data for August 2024 shows the number of units (896,627) dipping below the corresponding month for 2023 (961,218) and 2022 (931,408).
Based on this data, CIPA has revised its predicted shipments for 2024 to 5.89m interchangeable lens cameras (DSLRs and mirrorless combined), 1.52m compact cameras, and 9.57m lenses.
Prior to joining digitalcameraworld.com as News Editor, Adam was the editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine for seven years, and as such is one of Digital Camera World's leading experts when it comes to all things Nikon-related.
Whether it’s reviews and hands-on tests of the latest Nikon cameras and lenses, sharing his skills using filters, tripods, lighting, L brackets and other photography equipment, or trading tips and techniques on shooting landscapes, wildlife and almost any genre of photography, Adam is always on hand to provide his insights.
Prior to his tenure on N-Photo, Adam was also a veteran of publications such as PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, so his wealth of photographic knowledge isn’t solely limited to the Big N.