$200 slashed off Canon EOS R at Canon's own store

Those looking to upgrade to a Canon full-frame mirrorless camera can take advantage of the latest from Canon's US store that our currently offering $200 off the EOS R body only or Canon EOS R with the versatile 24-105mm f/4-7.1lens.

The EOS R's specification is respectable for enthusiasts sizing it up as a potential purchase, in that we get a 30.3 MP CMOS sensor, which is equipped with Dual Pixel CMOS AF with a whopping 5,655 focus positions that covers 88% of the frame horizontally, plus 100% vertically.

Canon EOS R | was $1,799 | now $1,599

SAVE $200 Capable of producing 30.3MP stills at 8fps continuous shooting, along with 4K 30p video or Full HD 1080p at 60p, the EOS R is the perfect camera for photography and video enthusiasts

Canon EOS R + 24-105mm | was $2,099 | now $1,899

SAVE $200 With the extremely versatile 24-105mm f/4-7.1 lens and ability of producing 30.3MP stills and 4K 30p video or Full HD 1080p at 60p, the EOS R is the perfect camera for photography and video enthusiasts

Yes, the EOS R doesn’t feature in-body image stabilization, but this can be achieved with the attachment of RF mount lenses, that have the desired ‘IS’ feature. Videographers will be pleased with its 4K recording up to 30fps and but this does come with an imposing crop of 1.7x, if you want to achieve 60fps that’s achievable via the Full HD option.

If you need speed you’ve come to the right place, the inclusion of a Digic 8 processor means that the EOS R is responsive, managing up to 8fps in continuous shooting mode. Also well implemented is the camera’s LCD screen which features a touch and drag capability, meaning that a focus point can be selected by dragging a thumb across the screen in a similar fashion to alternatively using a joystick.

