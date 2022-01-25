Popular

$200 slashed off Canon EOS R at Canon's own store

You can now save $200 off the Canon EOS R body only or EOS R + 24-105mm bundle from Canon US store.

Canon EOS R
(Image credit: Canon)

Those looking to upgrade to a Canon full-frame mirrorless camera can take advantage of the latest from Canon's US store that our currently offering $200 off the EOS R body only or Canon EOS R with the versatile 24-105mm f/4-7.1lens.

The EOS R's specification is respectable for enthusiasts sizing it up as a potential purchase, in that we get a 30.3 MP CMOS sensor, which is equipped with Dual Pixel CMOS AF with a whopping 5,655 focus positions that covers 88% of the frame horizontally, plus 100% vertically. 

Yes, the EOS R doesn’t feature in-body image stabilization, but this can be achieved with the attachment of RF mount lenses, that have the desired ‘IS’ feature. Videographers will be pleased with its 4K recording up to 30fps and but this does come with an imposing crop of 1.7x, if you want to achieve 60fps that’s achievable via the Full HD option.

If you need speed you’ve come to the right place, the inclusion of a Digic 8 processor means that the EOS R is responsive, managing up to 8fps in continuous shooting mode. Also well implemented is the camera’s LCD screen which features a touch and drag capability, meaning that a focus point can be selected by dragging a thumb across the screen in a similar fashion to alternatively using a joystick. 

Read more:
Best Canon RF lenses
Best Canon camera
Best mirrorless camera

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally, specialising in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound and many more for various advertising campaigns, books and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science and a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected in to BEWA , The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar and shows great interest in medium and large format photography with products by Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa and Sinar and has used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI and everything in-between. His work covers the genres of Equestrian, Landscape, Abstract or Nature and combines nearly two decades of experience to offer exclusive limited-edition prints to the international stage from his Film & Digital photography.

