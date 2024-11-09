DJI Neo gets speed boost – and Tik-Tok friendly video – in big firmware update

The DJI Neo is probably already on your wish list, but the latest firmware update boosts speed and powers creators with vertical video among other things...

DJI Neo drone
(Image credit: Future)

DJI has released a big firmware update for the Neo that makes what is probably already their holiday number one an even more attractive proposition. Support for the new Goggles N3 was expected, but a lot of extra improvements have arrived too!

At launch, the DJI Neo could be used for launched AI tracking flights or with remote control and FPV, so instantly became on of the best drones for kids and the best camera drones. Until the Goggles N3 were announced, however, the price of FPV was a little off-putting for many – you needed DJI's premium Goggles 3 (which I tested alongside the Avata 2 drone) and they cost around three times as much as the drone itself!

