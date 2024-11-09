DJI Neo gets speed boost – and Tik-Tok friendly video – in big firmware update

DJI has released a big firmware update for the Neo that makes what is probably already their holiday number one an even more attractive proposition. Support for the new Goggles N3 was expected, but a lot of extra improvements have arrived too!

At launch, the DJI Neo could be used for launched AI tracking flights or with remote control and FPV, so instantly became on of the best drones for kids and the best camera drones. Until the Goggles N3 were announced, however, the price of FPV was a little off-putting for many – you needed DJI's premium Goggles 3 (which I tested alongside the Avata 2 drone) and they cost around three times as much as the drone itself!

So, adding support for the new cheaper googles (a well as creating a new bundle in the DJI store) was inevitable; they were designed to go together. What has been more of a surprise has been the speed boost.

The Neo originally toped out at 12mph in tracking mode (quick enough that my son did manage to escape it using objects to hide behind in testing), but that has been upped to 20mph (32kph) with the AI still functioning.

The DJI Goggles 3 (here) are a pricey option, but the N3 open up a lot of possibilities with the Neo. (Image credit: Adam Juniper)

For FPV fans, the drone can manage an even quicker 36mph (but it could do that before).

A glaring omission for lower-budget Tik-Tok, Instagram & YouTube Shorts creators was the lack of vertical video, and that is now being addressed with a 1080p 9:16 video mode. (The camera still can't physically rotate like the Mini 4 Pro drone, so this is cropped.)

Other feature improvements in the firmware update are detailed on DJI's release notes, and include stabilization when viewing live view thorough the goggles, and improved noise reduction when using a Mic 2 to narrate your flights (though don't expect all the prop noise to vanish!)

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There is also more choice of manual control without a remote thanks to "added support for manual control in full screen and control stick mode switch in Control settings"

The update, V01.00.0400, is available now and will be handled automatically for you by the DJI Fly app (V1.15.4).

