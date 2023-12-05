Dear Santa, these are the six things on my photography list I want for Christmas

Gift giving is difficult at the best of times and when it comes to photography the possibilities are endless, but this often means those unfamiliar with photography are overwhelmed with choice. I think this is why we end up with so many lens-shaped mugs! I have given an insight into 6 things that are on my Xmas list, to act as an insight into what a professional photographer might ask Santa for.

Godox Lux Junior Retro Camera Flash I am a huge fan of Godox lights, and this little flash would be perfect for my Fujifilm X100F. Its vintage aesthetic matches that of Fujifilm cameras, and provides a cool flash option. This flash, much like the X100 range is small and compact, meaning it doesn't take up a lot of space. Perfect for family events or parties the Lux Junior is a really interesting creative tool.

Peter Lindbergh: On Fashion Photography Peter Lindbergh may just be my favorite photographer of all time, and this book is a huge selection of his fashion work. Although out since 2020 I have borrowed this book from the library, and read it every week this year. It is filled with over 300 images that are not your typical fashion photography. Much like all of Lindbergh's work, it is raw and authentic forcing a connection with the viewer - I NEED a permanent copy!

Fujifilm GF 110mm f/2 R WR Lens The ultimate portrait lens for the Fujifilm GFX system, this is one of the best Fujifilm lenses on the market. Having used the lens on several occasions I would love to make this part of my permanent collection. It provides pin-sharp image quality and the linear motor enables fast Af with the Fujifilm GFX 50S II. I have a new portrait project starting in the new year and this lens would be ideal!

Ethiopia: A Photographic Tribute to East Africa's Diverse Cultures & Traditions by Joey L Joey L is a photographer I have followed for many years, and his portraiture is a big inspiration to me. This book features 13 years of photographs taken on his travels to Ethiopia, a country Joey L has visited for most of his life. It includes portraiture and both the iconic landmarks and landscapes found exclusively within Ethiopia.

Digital Photographer is a monthly magazine, and the kitbag essential for pros, enthusiasts, and amateurs alike! Inside, you'll find practical guides, shooting tips, and techniques from working photographers, plus all the latest industry news. The perfect holiday gift!

Lexar 128GB Professional 2000x UHS-II SDXC Memory Card No matter if you're a hobbyist or professional, memory cards are treasured by all - and you can never have enough of them! This Lexar SDXC card is among the best memory cards available.

My biggest tip for gifts for photographers is photography books!

One of my biggest passions is photography books, and I found it hard not to fill the list full of them. I love the medium, and I don't think photographers utilize them enough, as a source of inspiration. As well as being beautiful pieces of art, they serve as a motivation to better my work.

The best thing about photography books for gifts is there is one about any subject you can imagine, making gift-giving simple! Just search for a photography book around one of the recipient's interests and you're sure to be on to a winner.

