"Art cannot be 'commercial' – that’s an oxymoron. A true idea maintains its virginity and has no price"

It would be accurate to say that I’ve been handling everything that captures movies and photos since before school: that was my path to the genre. My eyes were preparing to become accomplices in interpreting visual reality.

In the 1970s, my parents formed an underground art group called Synthesis and I was involuntarily a participant in the artistic process, helping to shoot on 35mm film. I understood the aspects of camera work but the technical side is not the most important. You can shoot with a matchbox or an ironing board. The main thing is the thirst for exploration.