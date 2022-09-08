Datacolor reveals Spyder Checkr Photo: handy new tool for easy color matching

Datacolor is launching a new addition to its Spyder Checkr range of color reference tools: Spyder Checkr Photo is a convenient, pocket-sized color card containing 62 color patches across four interchangeable cards. These include expanded skin tones for use when shooting portraits, additional large targets for easy white/gray balancing, and a 24-step gray scale for checking dynamic range.

(Image credit: Datacolor)

(opens in new tab)

By displaying the color patches in a reference shot, the included software then calculates color correction data for hue, saturation and luminance and then creates an HSL preset for use in software such as Adobe Lightroom Classic. This then makes it easy to maintain color consistency across a series of images shot under the same lighting conditions, even when changing cameras or lenses during the shoot.

(Image credit: Datacolor)

(opens in new tab)

Spyder Checkr Phot develops the traditional grey card method of standardizing white balance for a series of images as it allows you to correct individual hues rather than the overall white balance of each image. If the software detects that some color patches have been captured accurately, these remain unchanged.

(Image credit: Datacolor)

(opens in new tab)

Spyder Checkr Photo improves on past Spyder Checkr versions with its use of ultra-matte color patches. These have extremely low reflectivity, regardless of viewing angle, reducing the need for precise positioning or the need to shield the tool from light sources in a scene which could cast reflections onto the color patches, potentially compromising their color accuracy.

(Image credit: Datacolor)

(opens in new tab)

The color patch cards are encased within a durable rugged case that can be stowed in any size camera bag, while the case can also act as a self-supporting stand for easy placement in your reference image.

(Image credit: Datacolor)

(opens in new tab)

Spyder Checkr Photo is available now, priced at £99.99. We await details on pricing in other territories.

Read more:

The best monitor calibrators (opens in new tab)

The 50 best camera accessories (opens in new tab)

Best laptop for photo editing

(opens in new tab)The best digital camera: which one should you buy? (opens in new tab)

The best photo-editing software (opens in new tab)