Click... cheers... Retrospekt raises a lens to Pabst Blue Ribbon with beer-themed camera

By
published

Lovers of vintage technology Retrospekt have teamed up with one of America's oldest breweries, Pabst Brewing Company

The Retrospekt and Pabst Blue Ribbon camera collaboration
(Image credit: Retrospekt)

Refurbishers of retro-tech Retrospekt have teamed up with another Milwaukee-based brand, Pabst Blue Ribbon, to create a beer-themed, reloadable 35mm film camera. This fun, pocket-sized shooter is perfect for tossing in your bag before heading out with friends, and capturing some core memories this summer. 

This collaboration might sound bizarre, however, as lovers of all things vintage, it’s no surprise that Retrospekt wanted to join forces with one of America’s oldest beers. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

Related articles