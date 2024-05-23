Click... cheers... Retrospekt raises a lens to Pabst Blue Ribbon with beer-themed camera

Refurbishers of retro-tech Retrospekt have teamed up with another Milwaukee-based brand, Pabst Blue Ribbon, to create a beer-themed, reloadable 35mm film camera. This fun, pocket-sized shooter is perfect for tossing in your bag before heading out with friends, and capturing some core memories this summer.

This collaboration might sound bizarre, however, as lovers of all things vintage, it’s no surprise that Retrospekt wanted to join forces with one of America’s oldest beers.

Founded in 1844, Pabst Blue Ribbon was originally known as Best Select Lager, before being renamed after the brewery started tying blue ribbons to the bottles to symbolize their many awards.

The Pabst Blue Ribbon simple-use camera features the brewery’s iconic retro artwork, and comes preloaded with 27 exposures of 35mm color ISO 400 film for just $29.

Retrospekt's unique t-shirt design in collaboration with Pabst Blue Ribbon (Image credit: Retrospekt)

The camera features an easy-to-use viewfinder, simple winding mechanism for advancing the film, and an optional built-in flash, which is powered by a single AA battery, which is included. The shutter speed is fixed at 1/125s, and the built-in lens has a 31mm focal length and f/11 aperture, and a fixed focus set at 3.3 feet.

Despite looking like a fun little disposable camera, the camera is designed to be used over and over again, although with the price of film these days, some might prefer to display theirs on a shelf after they’ve gone through the preloaded roll of film.

The collaboration doesn’t stop there, and if you want to look like a true Pabst Blue Ribbon (PBR) mega-fan, you can use the camera while wearing the retro-inspired T-shirt featuring a PBR superhero character sitting atop a can of the lager, drinking a beer while listening to a cassette player.

A sample of the type of photograph the camera is capable of (Image credit: Retrospekt)

“This collaboration is about designing products that enable experiences,” says Retrospekt Creative Director Michael Kempen. “PBR has a long and storied history but is also something that people continue to interact with very directly and choose for reasons besides just its pedigree. In a similar sense, while retro tech represents the building blocks of current technology, appreciation for it goes beyond simple nostalgia. Regardless of its place in time, it offers a very immersive, focused experience that’s still relevant today.”

The Retrospekt PBR Simple-Use 35mm Camera can be bought for $29 at Retrospekt’s online store, and at Urban Outfitters. The vintage-style white T-shirt can only be purchased through Retrospekt’s website for $39.

Another sample image taken using the camera (Image credit: Retrospekt)

