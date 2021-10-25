Capture One 14.4.1 released with support for new cameras and lenses

Capture One has released a 14.4.1 update for Capture One 21 which supports three new cameras and adds automatic lens correction profiles for eight new lenses. The 14.4.1 update also includes “added support for Windows 11.

Capture One is a high-end alternative to Lightroom which offers the same combination of image cataloguing and non-destructive editing tools, and with high-quality raw processing and advanced, layers based local adjustments and masks.

It’s more expensive to buy than Lightroom, but many may consider its results and its tools worth the extra outlay. It’s also available for a single licence fee as well as a subscription.

Capture One for all cameras is the top-end version, but there are also less expensive Nikon, Fujifilm and Sony editions for users of those cameras only.

The new cameras supported are the Sony ZV-E10 vlogging camera, the Panasonic Lumix GH5 II hybrid stills and film camera, and the Fujifilm X-T30 II, a light update of the original X-T30.

Here’s a list of the new lenses supported:

• Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 8-25mm F4.0 PRO

• Canon RF 24-70mm F2.8L IS USM

• Sigma 35mm F1.4 DG DN | A (L-mount)

• Sigma 35mm F1.4 DG DN | A (Sony E)

• Sigma 35mm F2 DG DN | C (L-mount)

• Sigma 35mm F2 DG DN | C (Sony E)

• Sigma 24-70mm F2.8 DG DN | A (L-mount)

• Sigma 24-70mm F2.8 DG DN | A (Sony E)

• Phase One RS 150mm MKIII Aerial

• Phase One Industrial - Schneider Kreuznach RS 80mm-Ar

You can download a trial version of Capture One 21 from the Capture One website, and if you’re an existing users you see a notification of the new version in the Preferences panel – or choose Check for Updates from the Capture One menu.