Canon R100 mirrorless camera kit drops to its lowest price ever

If you're looking to upgrade from your clunky DSLR to a fancy new mirrorless camera, this is one of the best budget camera deals we have seen. The Canon EOS R100 with the RF 18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 kit lens is now available for a bargain $413.98 at Walmart - that's $85 less than we saw it on Cyber Monday, when it was one of the deals of the Black Friday weekend.

Canon EOS R100 + 18-45mm lens | was $499.99 | now $413.98

Save $85 at Walmart Canon's most entry-level mirrorless camera is also its smallest and lightest – but it's still quite a beast! Its 24.1MP APS-C can shoot 6.5fps bursts and 4K 24p video, and it comes with a versatile 18-45mm lens (2 8.8-72mm equivalent).

Whether you're just starting out in photography or you're thinking of upgrading to the best mirrorless cameras on the market, the Canon EOS R100 at this price is a hard deal to pass on. We rated it as the best beginner Canon camera in our Canon buying guide.

DCW Editor and long-standing Canon owner James tested the R100 in our in-depth review. Its excellent still-image capabilities start with its APS-C-sized 24.1-megapixel CMOS sensor, DIGIC 8 processor, while also being able to capture 4K 24p cropped video recording and uncropped Full HD video recording.

The Canon EOS R100 also features Canon's famous Dual Pixel AF system which features 3,975 autofocus points covering 143 autofocus zones, making sure your images are also in focus and sharp from a single frame to its 6.5 frames-per-second continuous burst mode.

Find more Canon deals in our Canon Black Friday Weekend guide, and keep up with all the latest bargains in our live blog.