Canon R100 mirrorless camera kit drops to lowest price ever!

By
published

Grab this amazing ready-to-shoot Canon EOS R100 zoom kit bundle for under $400 at Walmart

Canon EOS R100 deal
(Image credit: Canon)

If you're looking to upgrade from your clunky DSLR to a fancy new mirrorless camera, this is one of the best budget camera deals we have seen. The Canon EOS R100 with the RF 18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 kit lens is now available for a bargain $394.99 at Walmart - that's $105 less than we saw it on Cyber Monday, when it was one of the deals of the Black Friday weekend.

Canon EOS R100 + 18-45mm lens | was $499.99| now $394.99

Canon EOS R100 + 18-45mm lens | was $499.99 | now $394.99
Save $105 at Walmart Canon's most entry-level mirrorless camera is also its smallest and lightest – but it's still quite a beast! Its 24.1MP APS-C can shoot 6.5fps bursts and 4K 24p video, and it comes with a versatile 18-45mm lens (2 8.8-72mm equivalent).  

View Deal

