Canon launches its first flash designed for the latest EOS R cameras

Canon has revealed its new Canon EL-5 Speedlite, which with its 60GN (guide number), built-in modeling light and rechargeable Li-Ion battery pack, should be a must-have for any event photographer.

The Canon EL-5 Speedlite was revealed at the same time as the Canon EOS R6 Mark II (opens in new tab) and Canon RF 135mm f/1.8L IS USM (opens in new tab). Being announced at the same time as the EOS R6 Mark II is of particular relevance, since the new Speedlite is Canon's first to boast compatibility with the camera's Multi Munction Shoe, also featured on the Canon EOS R3 (opens in new tab), Canon EOS R7 (opens in new tab) and Canon EOS R10 (opens in new tab).

The new shoe enables a new generation of Canon accessories, such as flashguns and microphones, to be mounted without the need for cables. In some cases accessories can also draw power from the attached camera's battery instead of needing its own power source.

Flashguns are likely too power hungry to rely on the camera battery, so it's no surprise that the EL-5 features its own rechargeable Li-Ion battery (LP-EL), which Canon claims can shoot 85 flashes continuously at full power, or 350 flashes in a single charge. It’s also said to have a fast recycle time of between 0.1 sec and 1.2 secs depending on the power setting. You can also set the power as low as 1/1024 for more subtle lighting requirements.

(Image credit: Canon)

Canon claims that the EL-5 Speedlite offers same intuitive design as the Canon Speedlite EL-1 (opens in new tab), with its familiar joystick and button layout, and will be a great high-performance option for weddings and events and features weather sealing as well as “efficient” passive cooling.

It features a Guide Number of 60, though as there are multiple ways to measure guide numbers with varying factors we’re eager to give it a test drive to see just how powerful it is. Its dual white LEDs can also be used as a modeling lamp, so you can see where your light is falling before you fire the flash. This is a feature usually saved for larger studio flash heads, so it’s impressive to see a modeling light squeezed into a portable flashgun. It also doubles up as an autofocus assist lamp to help you focus in dark scenes.

The EL-5 also features a wireless radio control, which enables users to control up to 15 additional Speedlites, as well as a Camera Link function that enables photographers to trigger external cameras connected to Speedlites.

Shipping starts in February 2023, with pricing TBC.

Read more:

Best Canon cameras

(opens in new tab)Best Canon RF lenses

(opens in new tab)Best Canon EF-M lenses

(opens in new tab)Best mirrorless cameras (opens in new tab)