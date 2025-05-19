Lighting giant Godox is developing a new compact hot shoe flash. In a teaser image shared to social media this week, Godox hints that the brand will soon launch a TTL Mini Flash – and the photograph already hints at a few changes compared to the brand’s existing lineup.

The company teased the Godox TTL Mini Flash with a photo of the back of what looks like a compax box-shaped flash unit. From the back of the screen, I can see icons for manual flash down to at least 1/128 power, multiple channel options, and even high-speed sync.

“We've reimagined the flash you thought you knew — smart, sleek, and full of surprises,” Godox writes.

The brief teaser already highlights a few improvements over similar tiny options like the Godox iM30 Mini. The image in the teaser looks a bit like the silhouette of the iM30 as well, including a circular shape at the top, which could be like the iM30’s manual flash control dial.

That earlier $35 / £32 flash is fully manual, but the teaser for the new flash says it is TTL while also showing manual flash options in the image. That means the upcoming flash should have both auto and manual flash control.

The H icon with a lightning bolt is also worth getting excited about. HSS, or high-speed sync, is a feature that allows a flash to be used with higher shutter speeds beyond the flash limitation of the camera body. Many budget flashes don’t offer HSS.

Digging through the teaser comments on Instagram reveals more hints about the upcoming photo accessory. The comments further confirm TTL, but a comment by Godox also hints at wireless control. Another comment noted that the flash won’t have global shutter support.

The company responded, “You might just win this,” referring to the guessing game giveaway on the teaser for one particular comment. That comment wishlisted a smartphone app remote trigger, along with Bluetooth or 2.4Ghz and NFC connectivity, and the ability to trigger other lights with it.

With the compact camera market making a rebound, I can see a compact flash being quite popular. But flashes this size tend to have lower power, along with being limited in on compatibility with modifiers and lacking the tilt option to bounce the flash off a wall or ceiling. I think Godox will need to keep the price fairly low for the upcoming flash to gain traction. While a compact flash may be more limited, those restrictions don’t matter for artists who want to create that direct flash look, which does seem to go hand-in-hand with the retro look that’s popular right now.

Fans can comment on Godox’s Instagram post with their guesses of upcoming features for a chance to win one of the new flashes in a giveaway.

