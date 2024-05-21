Canon launches first compact laser rangefinder with built-in camera for golfers

Canon has announced a delight for those who "hit the green" and enjoy the hobby and pastime of golf with the new Canon PowerShot Golf, a sophisticated laser golf rangefinder with an added camera function, designed to enhance the game for both amateurs and professionals.

This new product marks Canon's debut in the golf accessories market, though other very-well known photography brands (like Nikon) can already found in a guide to the best laser range fingers for golf.

Canon's new device combines advanced rangefinding capabilities that we usually see in their end-end binoculars with visual imaging technology.

The pocket-sized PowerShot Golf provides quick and accurate distance readings anywhere on the course and allows golfers to document their rounds with an easy-to-use camera.

The PowerShot Golf also offers rapid and precise readings thanks to its high-precision laser and pin-locking function, which targets the nearest object when multiple subjects are detected – ideal for perfecting your swing and trying to get that hole-in-one.

front of the Canon PowerShot Golf (Image credit: Canon)

The new device offers crystal-clear and bright optics, with 6x optical and additional digital magnification capabilities, enabling golfers to assess the course in detail, helping to improve their handicaps on both new and familiar courses. With 12x digital magnification, golfers can closely examine flags, greens, bunkers, and any hazards, offering a comprehensive view of the course and aiding in strategic decision-making for club selection.

Due to its lightweight and compact construction, the PowerShot Golf easily fits into any pocket, ensuring portability between shots. It is water-resistant to IPX4 standards, making it suitable for use even on rainy days. As one of the lightest rangefinders available, it is perfect for all golfing occasions and features a built-in rechargeable battery that can be conveniently recharged via a USB-C port.

The PowerShot Golf helps golfers choose the perfect club for every shot with precise and reliable distance readings, including elevation-adjusted distances when using the optional Slope Mode. Slope Mode considers elevation changes, providing "plays like" distances, which are crucial for confident club selection.

(Image credit: Canon)

Golfers can also capture photos and videos of specific holes with superimposed distance information, creating a personal course diary complete with voice memos for detailed shot analysis. This feature is useful for settling disputes or verifying rule compliance, as golfers can document the position of their ball or any obstacles in their path.

The high-quality optics, bright electronic viewfinder, and Image Stabilizer technology ensure a steady, clear, and detailed view of the golf course. This steadiness enhances the accuracy of distance measurements, especially when targeting distant flags or hazards.

With tournament season approaching, the Canon PowerShot Golf is approved for use under the Rules of Golf. Players can easily comply with tournament regulations by turning off Slope Mode, indicated by a flashing blue light to assure fair play all round.



Pre-orders:

Pre-order Canon PowerShot Golf at Canon USA Store: $349.99



Pre-order Canon PowerShot Golf at Canon UK Store: £329.99