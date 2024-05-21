Canon launches first compact laser rangefinder with built-in camera for golfers

Fore! Canon's PowerShot takes to the green with a new Golf edition

Canon PowerShot Golf
(Image credit: Canon)

Canon has announced a delight for those who "hit the green" and enjoy the hobby and pastime of golf with the new Canon PowerShot Golf, a sophisticated laser golf rangefinder with an added camera function, designed to enhance the game for both amateurs and professionals.

This new product marks Canon's debut in the golf accessories market, though other very-well known photography brands (like Nikon) can already found in a guide to the best laser range fingers for golf.

