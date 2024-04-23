Canon has FOUR mystery cameras set to launch. Here's what I think they are…

By James Artaius
published

There are four Canon cameras registered for release this year – and I'm pretty sure this is what they are…

Four mystery Canon cameras, in silhouette

If you've been keeping an eye on the camera rumors, you'll know that Canon has a pretty packed 2024 in store. And right now it has no fewer than four cameras registered for release this year. 

However, if you read those registrations, you'll only find obscure product codes that give virtually no clue as to what these cameras actually are… unless you know what you're looking for.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

Related articles