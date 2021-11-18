Canon firmware brings EOS R3 features to the EOS R5, R6 and EOS-1D X Mark III

Canon has announced new firmware for its EOS R5, EOS R6 and EOS-1D X Mark III cameras which will give users new features, previously only found in the recently released EOS R3, Canon’s latest and feature-packed full-frame mirrorless camera.

The new firmware, v1.50 for its mirrorless EOS R5 and R6 cameras and v1.6 for the EOS-1D X Mark III DSLR, will be available from 2nd December here.

The update gives the three affected cameras some features previously only found in the recently launched Canon EOS R3 mirrorless, so if you own one of these three cameras you should be able to bring it a little closer in specification to the EOS R3 by giving it some brand-new features.

The affected cameras will benefit from enhanced subject detection. This takes the form of Vehicle and Body detection autofocus on the EOS R5 and R6, while the EOS-1D X Mark III instead gets an enhanced Head Detection for winter sports athletes wearing goggles.

Across all three models, the new firmware ensures that photographers aren’t able to mistakenly transfer files by pressing the multi-controller when "Transfer with SET" is set for FTP transfer.

You can disable the multi-controller for FTP transfer and you can also change the default from Active to Passive with the FTP Server Passive Mode Setting. You're also now able to change the settings for “simultaneous recording” and “current drive” during remote operation.

(Image credit: Canon)

New features specific to the EOS R5 and R6 include an enhanced recognition of subjects, including Vehicle and Body detection as well as an improved Face/Eye Detection when your subject is a wearing a mask.

You can now also set a manual White Balance when using Live View with a new White Capture Mode and also an EVF Smooth feature to suppress lower frame rates in low light.

Full-time manual focus support for the RF 70-200 mm F4L IS USM has been added too, though the lens also requires a firmware update which will also be released on 2nd December.

The EOS R5 is the only camera of the trio that will be given support for the recently announced Canon RF 5.2mm F2.8L DUAL FISHEYE lens.

The EOS R5 is the only camera of the trio to now support the brand-new RF 5.2mm F2.8L DUAL FISHEYE lens. (Image credit: Canon)

New features for the EOS-1D X Mark III

(Image credit: Canon)

New features specific to the EOS-1D X Mark III include the aforementioned Enhanced Head Detection for more accurate head detection when shooting winter sports athletes that wear goggles.

You can also now adjust the settings to enable image rating and voice memo to be set at the same time rather than using two separate buttons for these functions to save time. The Power Saving Settings for FTP Transfers has also been set "not use" by default rather than "use".

Check out the break down of upgrades specific to each camera in the chart below.

(Image credit: Canon)

