Canon EOS R5 named Best Camera in the Future Tech Awards

The Canon EOS R5 has been named Best Camera as part of the Future Tech Awards – a collaboration across technology sites published by Future Publishing, including Digital Camera World, TechRadar, T3, Tom's Guide, iMore and Android Central.

Part of the Future Tech Awards, announced during CES 2022, includes the Future Choice Awards, where the winners were nominated and chosen by leading experts across the technology fields. And the Canon EOS R5 was ranked as the Best Camera thanks to its ferocious specs and performance.

• Read more: CES 2022

Despite very stiff competition from other notable cameras – some of which even rival the R5's 8K capabilities – Canon's powerhouse body was the overwhelming favorite, being described as "simply Canon's finest product ever" by the Future Choice Awards panel.

It wasn't just traditional cameras that scooped awards, though, as imaging devices that fit in the pocket are becoming arguably more relevant in the modern world.

However, while the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra picked up the award for Best Smartphone overall, the title for Best Smartphone Camera went to the iPhone 13 Pro / iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Plenty of other products related to imaging scored gongs, including the Dell XPS 13 (Best Laptop), iPad Air (Best Tablet) and Samsung Odyssey G7 (Best Monitor), so make sure to check out the full list of Future Choice Award winners.

New to the Future Tech Awards this year were two Challenger Brand Awards, which recognize companies that push the boundaries of consumer technology.

Scooping the Best Creative Software Suite award was Wondershare, for Filmora – among the best video editing software available. And picking up the Best Upcoming Hardware Release award was Rivian for the R1T – one of the most exciting electric vehicles scheduled to launch in the near future.

