Canon EOS R5 drops to its lowest price ever – I wish this brilliant camera had been so cheap when I bought it!

Canon has dropped the price of its former flagship full-frame mirrorless camera in time just as the first early Black Friday camera deals are appearing in the stores. The Canon EOS R5 is now down to $2,799 which is the lowest price we have seen on this model.
Admittedly, with the newer Canon EOS R5 Mark II now on sale, we expected the price of the OG model to drop – but for me this older R5 is now something of a bargain. And as I have previously explained, I am not going to upgrade to the newer model
Canon EOS R5 | $3,399 | $2,799
SAVE $500 at Amazon The R5 has been a blockbuster seller ever since it launched, thanks to its 45MP sensor, 8K video, 20fps burst shooting, 8 stops of image stabilization, weather sealing, dual memory cards, and 400MP photo mode!
Also available at this price at Adorama and B&H Photo