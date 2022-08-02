Canon EOS R3 is now in stock and ready to ship at Adorama

If you're a budding sports fan and are desperate to get your hands on the latest flagship from Canon, now is your chance. You can get the Canon EOS R3 at Adorma (opens in new tab) as it has moved to in stock and ready to ship status.

We would highly recommend putting your name down and placing your order on the Canon EOS R3 as soon as possible to avoid disappointment, as you don't want to find that it is out of stock just when you want or need it.

In our recent Canon EOS R3 review (opens in new tab) we thought the camera was an excellent choice for working photographers, and certainly one of the best best professional cameras (opens in new tab).

Why buy the Canon EOS R3?

(opens in new tab) Canon EOS R3|$5,999 (opens in new tab)

This is a top-tier tool of choice for working professionals. Whether you shoot sports, weddings, portraiture, pets or news, the blackout-free 30fps stills and 6K RAW video means you'll never miss a moment of action or detail.

US DEAL

The 24.1MP resolution might sound low, but it's pitch-perfect for the sports and news photographers at whom this camera is squarely aimed.

Yes, 50.1MP is great, but if you've ever had to transfer hundreds of files to an FTP then you know how impractical those file sizes are. 6K RAW video means that you never miss a moment of action or detail – and the improved AF performance, coupled with ghostly good Eye Control AF, ensures that every shot is focused exactly where you want it.

