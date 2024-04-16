Canon has just released new firmware updates for five of its popular RF mount telephoto lenses, adding improvements to the panning performance of these optics in continuous shooting.

The list of lenses receiving an update, and the corresponding firmware version, is as follows:

All the lenses are set to receive an improvement to panning assist in continuous shooting when using the electronic shutter. The update notes from Canon suggest that after the second shot during continuous shooting, the lenses were not previously performing as expected or to their full potential. But this new firmware should iron out any further issues.

Additionally, the RF 100-300mm will see some improvements in focus while zooming, especially when changing focal lengths quickly, although not much more information has been given.

The note on Canon's website also suggests that some lenses might already be running the latest firmware and don't need updating. So if you have purchased your lens very recently, then there might be a chance Canon flashed the latest firmware update on your model during manufacture.

Canon RF 100-300mm F2.8L IS USM (Image credit: Matthew Richards)

To check what version of firmware your Canon lens (and Canon camera) is currently running, delve into the camera menu to the 'Set Up' menu (yellow spanner section), and you should find an option for firmware at the bottom of the last page. Note this might only be visible in the menu if your camera is set to stills A, P, Tv or Av shooting modes.

You can find all the latest firmware updates for these lenses and more on Canon's official websites (USA / UK / Ausralia), where there are also instructions on how to download and install the new firmware.

