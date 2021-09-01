Canon at The Photography Show: BBC star Chris Packham, Adidas shooter Hanina Pinnick + more

Chris Packham (L) and Hanina Pinnick are among Canon's speakers at The Photography Show 2021

Canon has announced its lineup of speakers for The Photography Show & The Video Show 2021, with big names like BBC presenter Chris Packham, sportswear photographer Hanina Pinnick and professional sports shooter Eddie Keogh.

Taking place from 18-21 September at the NEC in Birmingham, England, The Photography Show will see Canon join 150 of the biggest brands in imaging as the event returns to a physical, live format, on its stand at N500,N400.

In addition to hosting an all-star lineup of speakers, Canon will also be showcasing the best Canon cameras including the Canon EOS R5 and Canon EOS R6, along with the latest lenses, flashguns, accessories and apparel. There will also be a collection bin for spent Canon ink cartridges, which will be collated for recycling.

As exciting as the kit, though, is the star-studded roster. Chris Packham CBE is not only a noted conservationist, being a fixture on BBC nature programs, he is also an avid photographer – and his talks on Sunday 19 and Monday 20 September explore how he found respite through the camera lens.

(L to R) Canon speakers Tina Eisen, Sanjay Jogia and Camille Seaman (Image credit: Canon)

While not the household name that Packham is, Hanina Pinnick has certainly worked with brands that are known in every household, having shot campaigns for Adidas, Nike, New Balance, Foot Locker and others.

Not only is Camille Seaman a TED Senior Fellow, she has captured images for the likes of National Geographic, Time and The New York Times, specializing in fragile environments, extreme weather and storm chasing.

Sanjay Jogia holds the honor of being named one of the world’s six best wedding photographers, and will be sharing his secrets on both his work and printing stunning large format images.

Also holding court on Canon's speaker schedule are names like the official England football team photographer Eddie Keogh, accomplished family photographer Helen Bartlett, editorial beauty and fashion photographer Tina Eisen and many more.

Make sure to visit the Canon stand at N500,N400. And for the full lineup of Canon's stellar speakers and their schedules, visit the manufacturer's hub page at The Photography Show website.

