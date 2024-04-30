Can third parties ONLY make APS-C lenses for RF? "No comment" says Canon

By James Artaius
published

Canon "can't answer" if third parties like Sigma and Tamron are allowed to make full frame lenses for the RF mount

The text "no comment" with a letter "C" styled after the Canon logo

There was much rejoicing last week when both Sigma and Tamron announced their first ever Canon RF lenses, following an unspoken five-year embargo on third parties launching autofocus lenses for Canon's mirrorless camera system.

However, last week's lenses from Sigma and wide-angle Tamron lens were strictly APS-C (and non-stabilized) – and Canon says that it "can't answer" whether or not third parties are allowed to release full frame lenses for the RF mount. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

Related articles