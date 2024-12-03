Buy the Canon R5 Mark II and get FREE accessories worth $496.99 in the Adorama Cyber Sale

By
published

The latest Canon powerhouse the R5 Mark II gets the Cyber Sale treatment saving you $496.99 worth of accessories

Photographer James Artaius holding up a Canon EOS R5 Mark II
(Image credit: James Artaius)

If you have been longing for an upgrade to the Canon EOS R5, then the announcement of the new Mark II must have been music to your ears, but now that music is even better as Adorama has given it the Cyber Sale treatment of throwing in $496.99 worth of accessories at the price of $4,299

Canon EOS R5 Mark II|was $4,795.99|now $4,299FREE $496.99 worth of accessories.

Canon EOS R5 Mark II|was $4,795.99|now $4,299
FREE $496.99 worth of accessories. If you're looking for the perfect blend of high MP stills and super-resolution video then this is it, With a 45MP sensor and 8K video capabilities a camera has never looked so good for content creators.

View Deal
TOPICS
Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

Related articles