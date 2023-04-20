Buy Luminar Neo for a chance to have a photo adventure to Iceland!

By Sebastian Oakley
published

Prize worth US$6,000 up to grabs to new Neo users

Skylum Luminar Neo
(Image credit: Skylum)

Have you ever wanted to explore Iceland for a photo adventure on an all-expenses paid tour to give you a life-changing experience? - Well that's just what Skylum is offering when you purchase either the Explore/Pro plans or the lifetime version of the company's revolutionary AI photo editing software, Luminar Neo.

(Image credit: Skylum)

Skylum’s award-winning photo editing software is offering customers an opportunity to win a photography adventure in Iceland. To be held on August 24-31, this amazing and life-changing  Iceland Adventure trip (opens in new tab)  will cover all expenses, including accommodation and meals.

(Image credit: Rod Lawton)

How can I win?

Those who purchase the software (Explore/Pro plans, or lifetime version of Luminar Neo), will be entered into a raffle drawing to earn a spot on the trip or a variety of prizes, including presets, subscriptions, courses, and more.

Luminar Neo, which is available on both PC and Mac computers simplifies the photo processing process with AI. Users can easily remove backgrounds, adjust layers and masking, and balance the hue, saturation, highlights, contrast, and details within seconds, all this wrapped up with a potential trip to Iceland sounds like a great deal to me, and if your looking for a powerful photo-editing software (opens in new tab), but don't want to submit your soul to the Adobe creative cloud, this is a brilliant onetime-pay option.

If this has been helpful you might want to check out the best laptops for photo editing, or the best Mac for photo editing, and if you are in the market for a good video editor to we would highly recommend taking a look at our best video editing software guide and our picks for the best free video editor, or the best online video editor if you want to be software free.

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specialising in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound and many more for various advertising campaigns, books and pre/post-event highlights.


He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected in to BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar with and shows great interest in medium and large format photography with products by Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa and Sinar and has used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI and everything in between. His work covers the genres of Equestrian, Landscape, Abstract or Nature and combines nearly two decades of experience to offer exclusive limited-edition prints to the international stage from his film & digital photography.

Related articles