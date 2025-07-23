Atomos unveils a stronger, faster, and more versatile Ninja!

For filmmakers and content creators who demand a professional-grade external camera monitor-recorder that can keep pace with modern workflows, Atomos has just unveiled a new top contender – the Ninja TX.

This next-generation 5-inch on-camera monitor has been built from the ground up, delivering the performance of the company’s flagship Shogun Ultra in a smaller, more portable form factor while combining 12G-SDI and HDMI 2.0 connectivity, high-speed CFexpress recording, and seamless cloud integration.

(Image credit: Atomos)

The Ninja TX is designed for professionals who require versatility on set. Its dual SDI and HDMI inputs and outputs ensure compatibility with virtually any camera system, while built-in Wi-Fi 6E and AirGlu timecode sync enable effortless integration with multi-camera setups and camera-to-cloud workflows. For live streaming or remote collaboration, the device also includes NDI 6/HX3 support, enabling content to be shared remotely in real time.

Speed and flexibility are central to the Ninja TX’s design. CFexpress Type B cards facilitate high-bitrate recording of RAW video, up to 8K at 30fps, 4K at 60fps, and HD at 120fps, while USB-C recording provides options for extended or fast-turnaround shoots. Dual USB-C ports enable simultaneous connection of external drives, accessories, or calibration tools. And to improve reliability in demanding environments, Atomos has developed a rugged cable-locking system for HDMI and USB-C, with a USB-C locking cable included in the box.

(Image credit: Atomos)

At the core of the Ninja TX is the all-new AtomOS, a Linux-based operating system designed for speed, stability, and ease of use. Firmware updates are delivered wirelessly over the air, and the user interface is streamlined to give creators quick access to key tools. All major codecs, such as Apple ProRes, ProRes RAW, Avid DNx, and H.265/H.264, are pre-activated for immediate recording in the format best suited to each project.

The monitoring performance has also been significantly upgraded. The 5-inch touchscreen offers 1500 nits of brightness, a 50% increase over previous Ninja models, ensuring visibility even in bright outdoor conditions. Advanced monitoring tools such as EL Zone false color, waveform, vectorscope, RGB parade, and focus peaking give filmmakers precise control over exposure, color, and focus on set, reducing the risk of surprises in post-production.

(Image credit: Atomos)

"This is the most advanced and capable Ninja we’ve ever built," said Peter Barber, Atomos CEO. "While it may look similar at first glance, Ninja TX is a completely new product, re-engineered from the ground up. There’s nothing carried over from previous models. The mechanical design, electronics, and thermal system have all been rebuilt to make this possible."

"I’m incredibly proud of the Atomos engineering team for achieving what many would’ve thought impossible: fitting 12G-SDI, HDMI, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and timecode sync via AirGlu into such a compact and lightweight design to create a highly portable, run-and-gun, monitor-recorder," added Barber.

"Atomos invented this category, and Ninja TX takes us even further ahead. Its size and versatility make it ideal for any professional camera rig. This is going to be a must-have for filmmakers everywhere. Ninja TX is the new production standard. No other monitor-recorder comes close."

With its redesigned cooling system for quieter operation, rugged build, and unmatched versatility, the Ninja TX is positioned as a premium tool for modern filmmaking. It will be available at the end of August 2025, priced at $999 / £835 / AU$1,625.

Out of the box and onto your set, the new Atomos Ninja TX is designed for camera-to-cloud workflows - YouTube Watch On

Above: A video by B&H on the new Atomos Ninja TX

