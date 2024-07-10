AstrHori announces a new 120mm macro lens and is looking for testers!

AstrHori announces its longest focal length lens - a 120mm macro just in time for summer!

Astrhori 120mm f/2.8 Macro lens
(Image credit: AstrHori)

AstrHori is a relatively new Chinese lens manufacturer that develops affordable manual focus lenses for modern mirrorless cameras, and just in time for the summer weather to appear (hopefully!), it has announced a new 120mm macro lens.

The AstrHori 120mm f/2.8 Macro lens will be the company's longest focal length lens to date and will offer users the opportunity to focus closely on their subjects. No stranger to macro lenses, Astrhori produces some of the best macro probe lenses on the market, and although not a probe lens, the new 120mm will provide an alternative macro experience to its existing offerings.

