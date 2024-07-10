AstrHori announces a new 120mm macro lens and is looking for testers!

AstrHori is a relatively new Chinese lens manufacturer that develops affordable manual focus lenses for modern mirrorless cameras, and just in time for the summer weather to appear (hopefully!), it has announced a new 120mm macro lens.

The AstrHori 120mm f/2.8 Macro lens will be the company's longest focal length lens to date and will offer users the opportunity to focus closely on their subjects. No stranger to macro lenses, Astrhori produces some of the best macro probe lenses on the market, and although not a probe lens, the new 120mm will provide an alternative macro experience to its existing offerings.

Not much has been released regarding lens specifications, as the official announcement via its social media channels states the lens is 'coming soon', but by looking at the poster, we know that it is designed for full-frame and will feature on - Sony E, Canon RF, Leica L, Nikon Z, and Canon EF mounts.

This provides an option for most mirrorless cameras, and although the price has yet to be disclosed, Astrhori lenses come in at the lower end of the market.

With no specifications released, we only have an image of the lens from which we can extrapolate some information. The lens looks to have a durable build quality with an all-metal body, an aperture ring, and a precise focusing ring - vital for all manual focus lenses, especially macro.

(Image credit: AstrHori)

The announcement was made on AstrHori's social media, in a post asking their community if anyone would be interested in reviewing the new lens. The caption states, "Now recruiting Reviewers. I sincerely hope that all Youtubers, Vloggers, or macro photographers will not miss the recruitment plan. Please see the posted photo for specific participation conditions".

As expected there has been an influx of comments requesting the lens, however, this opportunity will remain open until July 12, 2024, so there is still time to submit.

