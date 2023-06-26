The Nikon Z8 already has a big problem (but Nikon will fix it for free)

Nikon has announced that the Nikon Z8 is affected by a crucial technical issue, which it is offering to repair for free.

The Nikon Z8 has only been shipping for a few weeks, but a number of consumers have found that they can't mount lenses to the body. It seems that, in these cases, lenses cannot physically be rotated to the locked position. It is not yet clear whether the problem occurs straight out of the box, or if it may develop over time.

The manufacturer has been quick to respond, issuing a technical service advisory and identifying which batches of the camera are likely to experience the issue.

"Thank you for choosing Nikon for your photographic needs," reads the advisory. "Users of the Z8 camera have informed us that in some rare cases, a lens cannot be mounted on the camera because the lens cannot be rotated to the locked position.

"Based on our investigation into the matter, it has become clear that this issue may occur with Z 8 cameras. We have identified a range of Z 8 camera serial numbers with which the issue may occur and will address the issue as follows.

"Nikon will repair affected Z 8 cameras at no cost to the customer, including the cost of shipping affected Z 8 cameras to Nikon, as well as their return to customers, even if the warranty has expired.

"We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this issue may have caused."

Nikon has not publicly stated which serial numbers are affected, but rather asks Z8 customers to input their camera's serial number into an online form to see if any corrective action is required.

