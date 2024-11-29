Amazon's Black Friday pricing is going up and down like a yo-yo, but here's how I beat 'em at their own game

This Nikon Z6 III is a bargain – but might the price drop even further? We'll show you to to guarantee the best possible price!

Amazon's Black Friday pricing doesn't only change by the day, but can vary from hour to hour, or seemingly by the minute. It's a nightmare for me – trying to keep track of the best Black Friday camera deals to provide the best buying advice. And it's a nightmare for you too – if you see a cracking deal on Amazon, should you jump in and buy it or wait to see if the price drops further? The trouble is, there's just as much chance that the price will go higher instead…

No doubt there's some AI-powered dynamic pricing robot adjusting the cost behind the scenes depending on supply and demand – but for the consumer (and deals writer!) it's really not very helpful. Sometimes the price shifts by a few dollars or pounds either way, so it' s no big deal, but other times it's in the tens or even hundreds, in which case you'll feel rightly peeved if your bargain proves not to be quite the cracking deal you first thought it was.

But here's how you can beat ’em at their own game. For most products bought during the Black Friday weekend and beyond, Amazon is offering free returns until 31 January, 2025 (IMPORTANT: check this is the case before you click!). So my advice is: if you see a brilliant deal on Amazon, go ahead and buy it. And if you see the price has dropped further later, buy it again (obviously, if it goes up, don't!). And if it subsequently drops even lower, buy it again.

Then, when the Black Friday/Cyber Monday frenzy has died down, simply return any surplus purchases for a full refund. I further advise that you keep the boxes unopened and a careful eye on which product arrived in each shipment, so you don't end up inadvertently returning the one you got for the best price!

Also be aware of the trick Amazon is applying to some deals where you have to click an easy-to-miss tick box to make the advertised saving!

So check our Black Friday guides, and if you like the look of anything, go for it, safe in the knowledge that you can always return it if turns out that the deal wasn't so sweet after all…