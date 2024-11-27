Don't let Amazon screw you! Watch out for this sneaky trick during the Black Friday sales

By
published

This sneaky trick is being used by Amazon (and other retailers) and it could cost you HUNDREDS – watch out for it!

Screenshots of Amazon product listings with a small &quot;Apply coupon / voucher&quot; check box

If you're shopping the Black Friday camera deals, be careful out there! Amazon has increasingly been using a new device on product listings that could potentially cost you hundreds of dollars.

The new mechanism (which, I'm told, is also being used by a few other retailers) at best makes it easy for you to overlook a discount, and at worst is intentionally designed to trick you into thinking you've got the best deal by obfuscating a further saving.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

James has 22 years experience as a journalist, serving as editor of Digital Camera World for 6 of them. He started working in the photography industry in 2014, product testing and shooting ad campaigns for Olympus, as well as clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal. An Olympus, Canon and Hasselblad shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes.

Related articles