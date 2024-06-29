Amazon Prime is weeks away – but this Nikon Z7 II deal is too good to miss!

Nikon's Full-frame 45MP powerhouse drops to just $2,296 – now that's a Prime Day beater!

Nikon Z7 II deal
(Image credit: Nikon)

If you're in the market for one of the best mirrorless cameras, I've found an amazing deal that can get you one of Nikon's top models with a whopping $700 discount! The Nikon Z7 II is now available at its lowest price ever – that's an Amazon Prime Day camera deal beater!

SAVE $700 at Amazon If you're looking for a high-resolution camera that is a brilliant all-rounder, the Z7 II offers hi-res 45MP stills and stunning 4K video. Perfect for pros and advanced users.

View Deal
