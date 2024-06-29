Amazon Prime is weeks away – but this Nikon Z7 II deal is too good to miss!

If you're in the market for one of the best mirrorless cameras, I've found an amazing deal that can get you one of Nikon's top models with a whopping $700 discount! The Nikon Z7 II is now available at its lowest price ever – that's an Amazon Prime Day camera deal beater!

Nikon Z7 II |was $2,996.95|now $2,296.95

SAVE $700 at Amazon If you're looking for a high-resolution camera that is a brilliant all-rounder, the Z7 II offers hi-res 45MP stills and stunning 4K video. Perfect for pros and advanced users.

The Nikon Z7 II builds on the strengths of its predecessor, the Nikon Z7, with enhanced processing power and expanded versatility, all while maintaining its familiar design.

It features a powerful 45.7MP FX-format BSI CMOS sensor and dual Expeed 6 image processors, making it perfect for photographers who are passionate about capturing every intricate detail with exceptional clarity and precision.

While several Nikon cameras are currently on sale, the Z7 II stands out as the pinnacle of its prosumer range. It offers high megapixels, excellent video capabilities and versatility across various photography genres.

This deal makes it a fantastic option for users who want a top-tier camera but don't want to wait for the Amazon Prime Day Camera deals to show up – and I can't see them beating this deal, which delivers outstanding performance without breaking the bank.

If you snap this up, don't forget to look for the best lenses for the Nikon Z7 II.