Amazon Prime is weeks away – but this Nikon Z7 II deal is too good to miss!

Nikon Z7 II |was $2,996.95|now $2,296.95
SAVE $700 at Amazon If you're looking for a high-resolution camera that is a brilliant all-rounder, the Z7 II offers hi-res 45MP stills and stunning 4K video. Perfect for pros and advanced users.
The Nikon Z7 II builds on the strengths of its predecessor, the Nikon Z7, with enhanced processing power and expanded versatility, all while maintaining its familiar design.
It features a powerful 45.7MP FX-format BSI CMOS sensor and dual Expeed 6 image processors, making it perfect for photographers who are passionate about capturing every intricate detail with exceptional clarity and precision.
While several Nikon cameras are currently on sale, the Z7 II stands out as the pinnacle of its prosumer range. It offers high megapixels, excellent video capabilities and versatility across various photography genres.
This deal makes it a fantastic option for users who want a top-tier camera but don't want to wait for the Amazon Prime Day Camera deals to show up – and I can't see them beating this deal, which delivers outstanding performance without breaking the bank.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.