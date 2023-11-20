Affinity Photo is already the best value image editing software - but now it's an amazing 40% cheaper for Black Friday

By Chris George
published

Affinity is slashing 40% of its suite of creative software for Black Friday

Affinity Photo Black Friday deal
(Image credit: Serif)

The Black Friday camera deals are coming in thick and fast - and the latest big offer to tempt photographers comes from Serif, who is knocking off a full 40% off its Affinity Photo editing software from today.

Affinity Photo is one of our favorite photo editors... and for good reason. This is a really powerful image editing program - but comes at a price that is really affordable compared to its competitors. But now it is a real bargain. 

Thanks to this Black Friday discount photographers can get the sophisticated editing software outright for just $41.99 / £41.99 / AU$71.99 /.... unlike Photoshop CC (which is probably its main competitor) there are no monthly fees to pay. The deal is available worldwide.

Affinity Photo 2 save 35% now $41.99 (£41.99/AU$71.99)

Affinity Photo 2 save 35% now $41.99 (£41.99/AU$71.99)
A really powerful image editing program that works on PC or Mac, that is high up the list of the best photo editors. The price gets you the latest version, and you get to own the software outright - so there are no monthly fees. Affinity Photo is always a great value buy... but this price makes it an absolute steal.

View Deal

The offer is available across the Affinity range... which will be particularly tempting if you are looking for a pro-spec, affordable graphics or desktop publishing program. Affinity Designer 2 was the first in this powerful suite of programs, and after over nine years of refinement gives a great alternative to Adobe Illustrator. Affinity Publisher 2, meanwhile, can be seen as a serious alternative to programs like Adobe InDesign.... but at a much, much more affordable price for the home or small office.

If you want the full suite of three programs, there is a special Affinity V2 Universal License offer that gets you everything for just $98.99 / £95.49 / AU$164.99 – a saving of $65.50 / £64 / AU$110.

Affinity Publisher 2 save 30% now $41.99 (£41.99/AU$71.99)

Affinity Publisher 2 save 30% now $41.99 (£41.99/AU$71.99)
The desktop publishing solution in the Affinity suite... perfect for those who want to design their own newsletters, magazines or books with professional standard software. Available for both Mac or PC Windows. 

View Deal
Affinity Designer 2 save 30% now $41.99 £41.99/AU$71.99

Affinity Designer 2 save 30% now $41.99 £41.99/AU$71.99
Professional standard graphics design software - perfect for those who want to create their own illustrations. Available for both Windows PCs, Apple Macs or iPads.

View Deal

Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 


His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 11 Pro.


He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

