Affinity Photo announcement next week will be "something big"

Software brand Affinity has released a new video on its YouTube channel promising us that "something big is coming" – perhaps the biggest announcement in its history.

If you're not familiar with Affinity, it offers professional software for a wide range of creatives, from designers to photographers around the world, with Affinity Photo, Affinity Designer and Affinity Publisher.

Affinity Photo is what we're most familiar with of course; with all the power of Photoshop but at rock-bottom, no-strings price, we've given it great reviews in the past and even added it to our pick of the best photo editing software.

Affinity Photo focuses on the retouching market, with cloning, healing and retouching tools, an Inpainting tool for automatic object removal and a dedicated Liquify persona (workspace) for localized image distortion effects. Now up to version 1.10, Affinity Photo has steadily improved and evolved since its launch, but Affinity has yet to charge for any update.

So what could this big announcement be? All we know so far is that Affinity's apps are "about to get even better." That's the caption underneath this official YouTube video anyway.

At just over a minute long, the teaser video is suitably vague and doesn't give anything away, however there are lots of neat sound bites:

• "We're realizing our vision, so that you can realize yours"

• "Everything you want, in a creative suite"

• "New ways of working, new ways of thinking"

• "Hundreds of enhancements, incredible new features"

What's suggested is that the whole Affinity workflow has been refined and redesigned and that we'll get the full announcement on 9 November.

In many ways, Affinity Photo is actually better than Adobe Photoshop CC for photographers, more intuitive to use, and certainly much more affordable. However, some features can be overly-complicated, saving and exporting features have quirks and there's no option for image cataloging like there is with Lightroom.

Could we see a cataloging-style workflow come to the Affinity Apps? The announcement will be on November 9, and our review will hopefully follow.

