A planet-friendly alternative to disposable cameras from Lens Fayre

Lens Fayre has just launched a planet-friendly, sustainable film camera that works just like a disposable. Aimed at anyone who is just getting into film photography or wants a less wasteful alternative to single-use cameras, the Snap LF-35M is easy to use, small to carry around and can be personalized for you.

The Snap LF-35M takes a standard 35mm roll of film, features a 28mm f/8 lens and has a built-in flash. It’s recommended to be used with ISO400 stock, but our guide on the best 35mm film will help you decide exactly which type to buy. It’s powered by a single AA battery that is inserted into the base of the camera, and it includes an eco-friendly replaceable sticker design that you can change to keep the camera looking fresh.

Not only does the Snap LF-35M mean less waste for the planet, it’s also made of a recyclable plastic known as Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS). ABS is commonly used in food containers and children's toys as it is non-toxic and can be melted down and recycled.

In order to be as sustainable as it can be, Lens Fayre has ensured all the packing materials can be recycled or put in the compost bin. It's also joined the reforestation program run by Tree-Nation and has pledged to plant one tree for every camera sold to help offset carbon emissions. In addition, a percentage of each sale will also be donated to global reforestation projects.

Of course, semi-automatic film cameras are nothing new – they’ve been around for years, but there isn’t one you can buy that gives so much back to the planet. Disposables are a great way of capturing memories but they create a lot of waste. The Snap LF-35M gives you all the benefits of shooting with a disposable, only you don’t have to buy a new one every time and you can experiment with different types of film – including black-and-white and color.

With its minimalist retro styling and Eighties and Nineties-inspired replaceable stickers, the Snap LF-35M also looks as good as it sounds. Check out the video you above if you’re unsure how to load film and rewind it when the roll is finished, so don’t let that put you off!

Whether you’re looking for an easy-to-use film camera or know someone who is constantly buying disposables, this would be a perfect gift to yourself or friends and family. Prices start at £38 or roughly $51 and pre-orders are now open. Items are expected to start shipping worldwide on 17 November so there's plenty of time to pick one up before Christmas.

