7artisans drops budget 24mm f1.4 lens for Canon, Sony, Fujifilm, Nikon & MFT mirrorless cameras

Who says that fast lenses need to cost a small fortune? Budget brand 7artisans is again providing proof that fast glass can be affordable with the release of the 7artisans 24mm f/1.4 APS-C.

The manual focus lens will be available for just $109, to fit Canon RF-S, Nikon Z DX, Fujifilm X, Sony E and MFT cameras.

(Image credit: 7artisans)

The wide-angle lens's maximum f/1.4 aperture is the big appeal of this lens - making it a great choice for lowlight shooting, or for when you need to defocus the background (such as when shooting environmental portraits).

The metal-cased lens weighs 344g and is constructed from seven elements arranged in six groups, including two ED elements. There are nine aperture blades, and has a 49mm front filter thread. The minimum focus is 30cm.

Image 1 of 3 Sample images shot with 7artisans 24mm f1.4 APS-C (Image credit: 7artisans) (Image credit: 7artisans) (Image credit: 7artisans)

The aperture range is clickless - making the prime more suitable to video use, when the iris opening needs to be adjusted whilst recording.

The 7artisans 24mm f1.4 APS-C lens is available to order today, with shipping commencing next month in all six mount options - each with a retail price of $109 / £129 / AU$169.

