7artisans drops budget 24mm f1.4 lens for Canon, Sony, Fujifilm, Nikon & MFT mirrorless cameras

By Chris George
published

7artisans 24mm f/1.4 APS-C manual-focus prime goes on sale today in different six mirrorless mounts - for just US$109

(Image credit: 7artisans)

Who says that fast lenses need to cost a small fortune? Budget brand 7artisans is again providing proof that fast glass can be affordable with the release of the 7artisans 24mm f/1.4 APS-C. 

The manual focus lens will be available for just $109, to fit Canon RF-S, Nikon Z DX, Fujifilm X, Sony E and MFT cameras.

(Image credit: 7artisans)

The wide-angle lens's maximum f/1.4 aperture is the big appeal of this lens - making it a great choice for lowlight shooting, or for when you need to defocus the background (such as when shooting environmental portraits).

The metal-cased lens weighs 344g and is constructed from seven elements arranged in six groups, including two ED elements. There are nine aperture blades, and has a 49mm front filter thread. The minimum focus is 30cm.

Image 1 of 3
Sample photo taken with 7artisans 24mm f1.4 APS-C
Sample images shot with 7artisans 24mm f1.4 APS-C (Image credit: 7artisans)

The aperture range is clickless - making the prime more suitable to video use, when the iris opening needs to be adjusted whilst recording.

The 7artisans 24mm f1.4 APS-C lens is available to order today, with shipping commencing next month in all six mount options - each with a retail price of $109 / £129 / AU$169.

Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 


His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 11 Pro.


He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

