7Artisans announces new ultra-wide 14mm cine lens for full-frame cameras

Much like its photographic lenses, 7Artisans has a great Cine lens lineup that offers great quality at an affordable price point – and it has just announced a new addition.

The 7Artisans Spectrum 14mm T2.9 Cine Lens is a manual focus full-frame cine lens, available for the Canon RF, Sony E, Nikon Z, and L mount. With 7Artisan's reputation for excellent build quality and an affordable entry point, this lens looks set to excite.

The lens has an optical structure consisting of 13 elements in 9 groups, including 2 aspherical (ASPH) and 3 extra-low dispersion (ED) lenses. The 10 aperture blades coupled with the generous T2.9 transmission deliver pleasing background rendition and imaging performance.

The manufacturer states that the Spectrum Cine series keeps a "uniform color balance across different materials, ensuring consistent picture performance and reducing post-processing pressure."

7Artisans Spectrum 14mm T2.9 Cine Lens (Image credit: 7Artisans)

The 14mm T2.9 is an ultra-wide angle full-frame cine lens with a field of view that reaches 114°. Its stepless focus gear design provides an ultra-long 270° focusing stroke, enabling precise and accurate focus.

This can be exploited further with the use of follow-focus units, which this lens supports. All 7Artisans cine lenses have the same focus gear positioning and front lens diameter, which enables consistent shooting when switching optics. This is important, as it reduces the need for alterations to equipment such as gimbals and focusing devices.

Other noteworthy features offered by this lens include breathing-effect rejection, a de-clicked aperture, and a minimum focusing distance of 0.4m.

The 7Artisans Spectrum 14mm T2.9 Cine Lens will be available for purchase on December 12 at the price of $459 / £459 (approximately AU $700). If you are in the market for a new cinema lens, I would recommend checking out the 7Artisans range on its website for an affordable entry point that does not fail on performance.

Cinema heads might be interested in the best cameras for filmmaking, along with the best anamorphic lenses for filmmakers and the best video editing software.