7Artisans' affordable full-frame fisheye lens gets rear ND bundle release

By
published

The 7Artisans FF 9mm f/5.6 ASPH is now being sold with compatible neutral density filters

7Artisans FF 9mm f/5.6 ASPH and two rear ND filters on a pink gradient background
7Artisans has enhanced its FF 9mm f/5.6 ASPH offering via a trio of rear ND filter bundles (Image credit: 7Artisans / Digital Camera World)

Attaching conventional filters to a fisheye lens can be problematic due to the bulbous front element impeding a conventional screw-in filter or slot-in filter holder. 7Artisans has combated this problem by essentially re-releasing its existing FF 9mm f/5.6 ASPH in a variety of rather neat rear ND filter bundles.

Rear ND filters attach to the rear element that sits closest to the camera's sensor, completely mitigating a fisheye's spherical front optic. The previously available 7Artisans FF 9mm f/5.6 ASPH can now be purchased in three rear filter packages: an ND64 ($479), ND1000 ($479) and ND64/ND1000 ($499). An ND64 is a six-stop ND, while an ND1000 is a 10-stop ND filter, ideal for capturing long exposures.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Mike Harris
Mike Harris
How To Editor

Mike is Digital Camera World's How To Editor. He has over a decade of experience, writing for some of the biggest specialist publications including Digital Camera, Digital Photographer and PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine. Prior to DCW, Mike was Deputy Editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine and Production Editor at Wex Photo Video, where he sharpened his skills in both the stills and videography spheres. While he's an avid motorsport photographer, his skills extend to every genre of photography – making him one of Digital Camera World's top tutors for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters and other imaging equipment – as well as sharing his expertise on shooting everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...

Related articles