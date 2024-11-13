7Artisans' affordable full-frame fisheye lens gets rear ND bundle release

7Artisans has enhanced its FF 9mm f/5.6 ASPH offering via a trio of rear ND filter bundles

Attaching conventional filters to a fisheye lens can be problematic due to the bulbous front element impeding a conventional screw-in filter or slot-in filter holder. 7Artisans has combated this problem by essentially re-releasing its existing FF 9mm f/5.6 ASPH in a variety of rather neat rear ND filter bundles.

Rear ND filters attach to the rear element that sits closest to the camera's sensor, completely mitigating a fisheye's spherical front optic. The previously available 7Artisans FF 9mm f/5.6 ASPH can now be purchased in three rear filter packages: an ND64 ($479), ND1000 ($479) and ND64/ND1000 ($499). An ND64 is a six-stop ND, while an ND1000 is a 10-stop ND filter, ideal for capturing long exposures.

The full-frame lens itself boasts an ultra-wide 132-degree field of view and is available for Sony E, Canon EOS R, Nikon Z and Panasonic L mounts. It comes with a wide-angle lens hood and is constructed from 16 lens elements in 11 groups. Two aspherical lenses help reduce distortions and boost image quality.

A 0.2-m minimum focus distance provides close-up options, and a five-bladed aperture allows the lens to render attractive 10-point starbursts. The aperture range is f/5.6 to f/22. A clicky aperture ring and numerals on the lens give it a bit of a retro-cool vibe, and an all-metal body is said to improve durability. The optic weighs approximately 463g, has a diameter of roughly 2.75in (70mm), and a length of 3.4in (86mm).

This is the second piece of fisheye news from 7Artisans this week, after the outfit updated its 10mm f/2.8 fisheye lens to shoot sharper and wider, via the 7Artisans 10mm f/2.8 II. So, it's been a great few days if you're looking for an affordable ultra-wide lens!

