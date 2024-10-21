7Artisans updates 10mm f/2.8 fisheye lens to shoot sharper and wider

Cheap-and-cheerful Chinese lens maker 7Artisans is rumored to be working on an updated version of its 10mm f/2.8 full-frame fisheye lens, according to rumor-monger photorumors.com (thanks for the heads-up!). The 7Artisan's 10mm f/2.8 II is said to be available in Sony E, Nikon Z, Canon R and Leica L mounts, and is set to retail for US$278 (other territories to be confirmed).

The lens is rumored to be an all-new design, which is primarily aimed at giving sharper images on cameras with higher-res 40Mp-plus sensors. It is claimed to have a wider field of view than the previous incarnation too, reaching 185 degrees as opposed to 178 degrees on the Mark I lens.

