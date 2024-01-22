7 cameras, 3 lenses get a big fat firmware update from Fujifilm

By James Artaius
published

Fujifilm just dropped a firmware update for 10 X-Series cameras and lenses, to celebrate its 90th birthday

Fujifilm executive, Yuji Igarashi
(Image credit: Fujifilm)

Fujifilm has just celebrated its 90th anniversary, and as a birthday present to fans across the world made a number of announcements – including a firmware update for no fewer than ten X-Series products.

"This will realize the smooth zoom control which has been optimized for video shooting," said Yuji Igarashi, general manager of the Electronic Imaging Division and Optical Devices Division.

"Today we have released new firmware for XF 16-55mm f/2.8 R LM WR lens, which applies to seven X-Series cameras."

Those cameras are the Fujifilm X-H2 and X-H2S, the Fujifilm X-T5, X-T4 and X-T3, and the Fujifilm X-S20 and X-S10. It was also confirmed that the firmware update will be rolling out in February to another pair of lenses: the Fujinon XF f/16-80mm f/4 R OIS WR and XF f/18-200mm f/4 LM PZ WR.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

"By subdividing the luminance compensation process while zooming, peripheral luminance flickering and exposure fluctuations are suppressed for smooth operability. Please upgrade your cameras and lenses to the latest firmware version to experience the difference."

You can download the latest update for your cameras and lenses at the Fujifilm support website.

Igarashi made a number of other interesting announcements, including a tease of the partnership with the World Press Photo Foundation, the winners of the GFX Challenge Grand Program 2023, and the date and location of the next X Summit – which will take place in Tokyo, Japan, on February 20. Which is, of course, just days before the CP+ 2024 mega expo takes place in neighboring Yokohama.

In short: you can expect some exciting new stuff being revealed by Fujifilm in less than a month's time!

You can watch the full video below. 

Take a look at the best Fujifilm cameras, along with the best Fujifilm lenses for X-Series and best Fujifilm GF lenses for medium format. 

