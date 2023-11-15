50% off a photo magazine subscriptions in our mega Black Friday sale

Looking for a great deal on a photo magazine that arrives through your door every month - then this amazing Black Friday half-price subscription deal is the perfect solution!

Getting a photography magazine is a great way to help improve your picture-taking knowledge, and to keep up with the latest kit and trends.

You have the choice of have a traditional print issue through the post, or take get your magazine digitally on your iOS or Android table - and you can even go premium and have both the print and digital version. The amount of discount you get varies on the options, and where you live - with some prices being 70% off what you pay if buying the magazines separately.

With this huge range of titles on offer, there's something for everyone, regardless of skill level and camera system - and right now you'll get a great deal, where your magazines will cost half the price than they cost in newsagents and book stores, and will be sent to you as soon as they are printed. The offer runs until November 28.

With our four titles publishing 13 issues per year, a magazine subscription really is the gift that keeps on giving – whether for yourself, partner, friend of family member.

The photo magazines below are sister brands to Digital Camera World, meaning they're staffed by experts in their field, and deliver a great mix of tutorials, tips, buying advice, reviews and inspiration in every issue.

The best photography magazine subscription deals

Digital Camera is the definitive guide to digital photography. Every issue comes packed with expert advice, in-depth tutorials, free gifts and inspirational images. Digital Camera has the sole aim of helping you become a better photographer.

PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine is the world's only monthly newsstand title that's 100% devoted to Canon, so you can be sure the magazine is completely relevant to your system. Every issue comes with a disc of video tutorials too.

N-Photo is 100% Nikon-devoted, and 100% editorially independent. If you're a Nikon owner and want to improve your images, get the best buying advice and reviews, see some of the world's best Nikon photography, N-Photo is the title for you.

Whether you're a part-time amateur or a full-time professional, Digital Photographer aims to challenge and motivate you to take your best shots. Our in-depth features are designed to take your photography to the next level - and this is a great gift for anyone who wants more inspiration for their picture taking.

Design magazine deals too!

We also have special introductory offers on our two design magazines too.... Imagine FX for digital artists, and 3D World for 3D artists:

3D World is an unmissable magazine for CG artists, or anyone interested in the world of VFX. It offers unrivalled behind-the-scenes access into the making of films, plus top tips and in-depth tutorials

ImagineFX is the leading title for digital artists. Its 13 issues per year offer exclusive inspiration, advice and interviews with some of the world's leading artists, and as a subscriber, you'll get access to every single issue, direct to your door or device!

