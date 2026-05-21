Honor's weird Robot Phone concept device is officially being released later this year

Earlier this year at MWC, Honor announced its 200MP AI-powered robot cinema phone. While on the face of it, the Robot Phone resembles almost any other flagship phone designed in recent memory. It’s super thin, has gorgeous rounded corners, and boasts incredibly thin bezels for an edge-to-edge display experience. But it’s none of this that sets the Robot Phone apart from the competition.

It’s actually the strange gimbal camera which protrudes from the top of the phone which is guaranteed to turn heads, but not necessarily for the right reasons. This four-degrees-of-freedom (4DoF) gimbal system is driven by a highly miniaturized internal micro-motor and folks away into the rear panel.

To fit the machinery into a tight 7mm internal chassis, Honor has engineered a micro-motor that is 70% smaller than standard industry components. The mechanical arm is constructed using high-performance titanium and steel alloys, utilizing the same simulation tools and structural materials developed for the company’s Magic V6 foldable hinge.

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While the phone effectively addresses the consumer demand for stabilized, high-quality social video, the industry is not so sure this is the answer. As strong as the mechanical arm is, it’s always going to be vulnerable to getting knocked and damaged. It's also unlikely to ever outperform the best smartphone gimbals. And would you ever want this thing in your pocket?

Could the ARRI partnership be the difference?

As well as a feat of engineering, the Robot Phone marks the debut of a collaboration between Honor and ARRI, the Academy Award-winning industry leader in professional cinematography equipment. For the first time, core elements of ARRI’s renowned image science are integrated directly into a consumer smartphone, aiming to deliver natural color reproduction and cinema-grade highlight roll-off.

Today, consumer smartphones have already become a serious tool in professional filmmaking... That’s why we believe it is time to bring these worlds even closer together. David Bermbach, Managing Director at ARRI

This partnership will undoubtedly turn heads. ARRI has a proven track record, and the thought of being able to harness their technology within a smartphone gimbal means it won't be discounted out of hand. Users will love the natural reproduction of skin tones as well as the gentle highlight roll-off for bright areas. This will all be made possible by the 200MP sensor, which is tuned to preserve a natural sense of dimension and depth of field.

When is it coming?

Honor has officially confirmed that the Robot Phone will launch in Q3 of 2026, which means anytime between July and September. Like many of Honor's high-concept tech devices, it will launch in China first. After its initial Chinese release, Honor will decide whether there's market demand to go for a global release.

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